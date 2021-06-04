Advertisement

Aiken, Allendale to host Smithsonian exhibit on democracy

Aiken and Allendale will host the traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America in 2022-2023."(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken and Allendale have been selected as two of six communities in South Carolina to host the traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America in 2022-2023” next year.

The exhibit explores the ever-evolving story of democracy in America.

In Aiken, it will be hosted from July 23 to Sept. 3, 2022, by Friends of Aiken County Historical Museum and Second Baptist Church of Aiken.

South Carolina Humanities announced the exhibit will be available for the public to view at University of South Carolina Salkehatchie in Allendale from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22, 2022.

Host sites will develop complementary exhibits, host public programs and facilitate educational initiatives to raise understanding about what democracy means in South Carolina and in each community.

In Allendale, the exhibit is part of a grant submitted by the Allendale Rural Arts Team, which is partnering USC-Salkehatchie to host the exhibit.

“We are thrilled for Allendale to have been selected for this exhibit,” said Allendale Rural Arts Team Chairwoman Lottie Lewis. “This is a great honor and we want to thank SC Humanities, the South Carolina Arts Commission, USC Salkehatchie and all the community partners who are helping us bring this fabulous exhibit here.”

Those partners include SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance, the Allendale County Arts Commission, Gooding Advertising, Happy Home Baptist Church, Low Country Health Care Systems, Mount Tabor Baptist Church, Palmetto State Bank, SC ETV, Simpson United Methodist Church, Allendale County, the town of Fairfax and the town of Allendale.

“We encourage everyone to put these dates on their 2022 calendar and plan to attend the viewings at USC Salkehatchie,” Lewis said. “This will also be a part of Allendale’s 100th anniversary celebration of our courthouse.”

