Vaccines now available for homebound citizens in every S.C. county

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Any homebound citizen in South Carolina may now get a COVID-19 vaccine at home from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Beginning Monday, June 1 and going through December 2021, DHEC’s Vaccination Homebound Project will serve residents of all 46 counties.

The program started in February, but only in Jasper and Hampton counties.

Vaccines will be free and provided by Welcome Pharmacy and H&M Labs to those who cannot go to a doctor’s office or vaccination site.

One caregiver in the home may also get a free vaccine through this program.

“Reaching herd immunity means removing any and all barriers between people and these life-saving vaccines,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, Public Health Director, said. “Our homebound program will help us accomplish that goal by bringing this opportunity to front doors across South Carolina.”

Here’s how to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at home:

Call DHEC’s Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Residents will provide their name, date of birth, and address to a call line operator.

The operator will connect them with either Welcome Pharmacy or H&M Labs and a representative from the provider will then call the resident within a few days to schedule an appointment.

If residents have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, a call line operator can help answer them.

