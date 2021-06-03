Two-state prisons opening up visitation after pandemic shutdowns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WIS) - State prisons in the two-state have opened up for visitation after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down.

South Carolina

State prisons in the Palmetto State are gearing up to start welcoming visitors for the first time in more than a year.

Limited in-person visitation will begin on June 19 for vaccinated inmates at the Palmer, Livesay, Goodman and Manning prisons. Officials say the visit must be scheduled, and visitors have to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card or a recent negative test.

Visitation guidelines also include:

Visitors must have a negative COVID-19 test within three days of their scheduled visit or provide a COVID-19 vaccination record card showing that they have completed the vaccination process.

Upon arrival, all visitors will be required to have their temperature taken and complete a mandatory questionnaire about COVID-19.

Visitors exhibiting any signs/symptoms of the COVID-19 virus or a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter.

Visitors must schedule visits ahead of time. Details on how to schedule these visits will be posted on the SCDC website closer to the start of the visitation.

Visits will be one-on-one, meaning only one person can visit an inmate each week.

Visits will be one hour long to accommodate as many people as possible.

Visits will be offered on Saturday and Sunday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Time slots will be listed on the scheduling section of the website.

Visitors must be age 18 or older.

Visitors must be on the inmate’s approved SCDC visitation list.

Georgia

All Georgia Department of Corrections facilities began modified in-person visitation at the beginning of April.

Scheduling requests may be submitted from 5 a.m. on Monday to 5 p.m. on Wednesday only for that week’s visitation. An email will be sent from gdcvisitationnoreply@gdc.ga.gov once your request for visitation has been approved.

One visit every other month per inmate will be allowed. Visits will be no more than two hours in length.

Visits must be made by appointment only, and social distancing must be maintained inside.

Only two approved visitors will be allowed in the front entry at a time.

No visitors under the age of twelve will be permitted.

All visitors must be on the offenders approved visitation list.

Offenders on quarantine or medical isolation status will not be allowed visits.

Only GDC issued masks may be worn inside the facility

All visitors must complete and sign an attestation form of no-known-illness. Visitors will be subjected to a temperature check to confirm temperatures are not greater than 100.4°.

Attorney visitation at GDC facilities is active. Attorneys should contact the Warden’s office 5-7 business days prior to the date on which you wish to visit to schedule a visit with your client or potential client.

