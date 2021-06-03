The countdown begins for the opening of two new Amazon centers

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The countdown is on for the completion of the two amazon centers in Appling. Together the two facilities will bring nearly a thousand jobs to the area. So what’s the timeline looking like to get it all done? And when could those job opportunities open up?

It’s the busiest outside we’ve ever seen it. Cars have been coming and going from there all day long and it’s a testament to the progress as we near an opening day for the fulfillment center.

Behind all the construction there’s some real opportunities.

“For Amazon in general, people are very excited,” said Robbie Bennett, Executive Director of the Development Authority of Columbia County.

The Amazon fulfillment center is targeted to be finished August 1. The Columbia County Development Authority says warehouse job postings should come out around the end of the month. Or the beginning of July. The pay they say is not too shabby.

“They announced it was minimum $15 an hour starting pay. Since then, they’ve actually announced it’s going to be $15.50,” said Bennett.

We asked you what questions you had about Amazon coming to town. One person wondered if there will be peak times for traffic. Amazon says shifts are staggered to reduce traffic. The development authority says there could be some peak times but they’re working hard to keep traffic down.

“The on and off-ramp will actually be slowed down by traffic circles to get you on and off of the I-20 exit ramps. That way you have a continuous flow of traffic and they’re widening the bridge,” he said.

Another viewer asked if there will be a return center inside. Amazon tells us there won’t be but you’ll be able to make returns online as usual.

Officials are excited to get the doors open and people employed.

“I just look forward to people who are in need of a job, looking for a job, having that opportunity, and seeing success continue to grow in Columbia County,” he said.

And one of the big questions a lot of people had was if we might get same-day delivery or drone delivery with the center coming to town. Amazon wasn’t able to tell us if it will be a possibility just yet. But of course, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed.

The development authority says the sorting facility that’s being built right next door is slated to be finished around December or January.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.