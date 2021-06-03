Suspect arrested in kidnapping of 1-year-old at Augusta fast-food restaurant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County authorities have arrested a man who was being sought in connection with a kidnapping at a local McDonald’s.

Kaylen Robinson, 23, was arrested Wednesday and was being held Thursday in Richmond County jail, according to jail records.

He was wanted connection with a kidnapping that occurred at 3132 Peach Orchard Road.

Robinson kidnapped 1-year-old Ta’kari Robinson, who has been safely located, authorities said.

Robinson was believed to be fleeing to an unknown address in North Carolina after the kidnapping incident, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

