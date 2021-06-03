Advertisement

Roadwork roundup: Traffic changes coming for Gordon Highway, other thoroughfares

Traffic
Traffic(KTRE)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting June 10, one inside lane of Gordon Highway will be closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road for median wall construction.

Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain.

A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

Ahead of the project, crews will:

  • Relocate existing signage and striping as needed.
  • Ensure all parcels in the project area have access maintained.
  • Bring in digital message boards to alert drivers to changes ahead.
  • Realign overhead signs and traffic signals with the new traffic pattern.

The Gordon Highway improvements are part of a $18.7 million project, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This combination contract consists of one Transportation Investment Act project to install concrete median barrier in addition to decorative lighting and resurfacing. In concert with the safety improvements, the Georgia DOT bridge office allotted funding to rehabilitate four bridges crossing both CSX and Norfolk Southern Railroad lines.

Also in the news ...

  • In Columbia County, there will be a temporary Road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through June 17, 2021, Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.
  • Also in Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shifts on Hereford Farm Road between William Smith Boulevard and Rollo Domino Circle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
MORE | Wrench flies out of truck and into windshield of Grovetown driver

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Swimming pool
CSRA’s spike in drownings continues, this time claiming a 32-year-old man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta hotel shooting becomes murder-suicide — one of two this week in CSRA
A coroner's van leaves the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Evans on June 1, 2021.
Worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’
We are heading into day 6 in the search for a missing Washington County teacher.
In search for missing Washington County teacher, ‘We definitely feel like her safety is in jeopardy’

Latest News

South Carolina sees spike in violent crime, state authorities ‘extremely concerned’
Tina Prince
Missing teacher update: Prayers, concerns and hope abound in Washington County
Visitation privileges will be suspended from Monday until further notice at Richmond County’s...
Florida man jailed over kidnapping, sex trafficking of Augusta child
McLeod
S.C. state senator launches bid against McMaster
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.