Roadwork roundup: Traffic changes coming for Gordon Highway, other thoroughfares

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting June 10, one inside lane of Gordon Highway will be closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road for median wall construction.

Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain.

A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

Ahead of the project, crews will:

Relocate existing signage and striping as needed.

Ensure all parcels in the project area have access maintained.

Bring in digital message boards to alert drivers to changes ahead.

Realign overhead signs and traffic signals with the new traffic pattern.

The Gordon Highway improvements are part of a $18.7 million project, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

This combination contract consists of one Transportation Investment Act project to install concrete median barrier in addition to decorative lighting and resurfacing. In concert with the safety improvements, the Georgia DOT bridge office allotted funding to rehabilitate four bridges crossing both CSX and Norfolk Southern Railroad lines.

Also in the news ...

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary Road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through June 17, 2021, Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

Also in Columbia County, there will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shifts on Hereford Farm Road between William Smith Boulevard and Rollo Domino Circle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.