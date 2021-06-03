Rescuers rush to wreck several miles east of Wagener

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers and law enforcement agencies responded to an injury accident Thursday morning several miles east of Wagener.

The wreck was reported at 7:16 a.m. on Hollow Creek Road at Rice Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to initial reports, a sport utility vehicle rolled over, with rescuers at the scene finding one adult and two juveniles in need of treatment.

