Rescuers rush to wreck several miles east of Wagener

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescuers and law enforcement agencies responded to an injury accident Thursday morning several miles east of Wagener.

The wreck was reported at 7:16 a.m. on Hollow Creek Road at Rice Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to initial reports, a sport utility vehicle rolled over, with rescuers at the scene finding one adult and two juveniles in need of treatment.

