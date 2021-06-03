Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Biden at Windsor Castle

President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit...
President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit taking place in Cornwall, England, the palace said Thursday.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle during his visit to the U.K. to attend the Group of Seven leaders’ summit next week.

The monarch will host the president and first lady Jill Biden on the final day of the June 11-13 summit taking place in Cornwall, England, the palace said Thursday.

The leaders of the wealthy industrialized nations are holding their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.

Host nation Britain is keen to show that the rich countries’ club still has clout in a fast-changing world. It also hopes to use the U.K.’s G-7 presidency this year to help forge a post-Brexit “Global Britain” role for the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Swimming pool
CSRA’s spike in drownings continues, this time claiming a 32-year-old man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta hotel shooting becomes murder-suicide — one of two this week in CSRA
A coroner's van leaves the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Evans on June 1, 2021.
Worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’
We are heading into day 6 in the search for a missing Washington County teacher.
In search for missing Washington County teacher, ‘We definitely feel like her safety is in jeopardy’

Latest News

A crowd gathers near the gas station at George Floyd Square, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in...
Crews remove barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square
Mayor Jacob Frey says George Floyd Square will not go back to where it was before his death.
Minneapolis mayor of George Floyd Square
COVID: Vaccination goals, new timeline for kids
Republicans and Democrats agree America's infrastructure is in need of repair.
Inching closer to infrastructure deal?
South Carolina sees spike in violent crime, state authorities ‘extremely concerned’