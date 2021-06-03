No vaccine lottery included in S.C. budget, but pay hikes for state workers are

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday approved a nearly $11 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

The spending plan includes money the state didn’t spend this budget year because lawmakers feared a more serious economic downturn in the COVID-19 pandemic.

One issue the committee decided should be taken up next week by the entire House is a proposal to offer a $1 million lottery prize to people who get a COVID-19 vaccine.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said earlier this week that a vaccine lottery would be a waste of money.

“South Carolinians have been given all available information about the vaccine and that is all they need in order to make this decision,” McMaster’s spokesman Brian Symmes said.

Symmes said the governor believes enticing people to take the vaccine “with the lure of a lottery jackpot is irresponsible and a poor use of taxpayer dollars.”

The remarks came after one of the state’s top Democratic lawmakers called for a program similar to one in Ohio that would offer prizes to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19. Ohio’s Vax-a-Million vaccination program awarded the first $1 million prize and the first full-ride college scholarship last week.

Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, suggested using some of the state’s COVID-19 relief money to offer $1 million prizes to those who are vaccinated. He said that could get South Carolina out of the bottom 10 in vaccination rates.

State senators considered more modest incentives during last month’s budget debate, including a $250 scholarship to college students who get the vaccine or $100 to the first 500,000 people to receive the COVID-19 shot. But that plan failed with minimal Republican support.

The state spending plan heading to the South Carolina House floor next week also offers state employees a 3 percent raise and teachers a $1,000 bump in pay.

