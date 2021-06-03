Advertisement

Name game: Final list set of possible successor to Indians

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(AP) - The Cleveland Indians now have a final list of new names for their team. They are vetting them for legal purposes after months of research and discussions with fans. The team announced in December it is changing its name for the first time since 1915.

The move came after an acknowledgment that the existing name was racist and demeaning to some people. The team began meeting with groups of fans in February. Nearly 1,200 potential names were offered. That list was whittled down, although it’s not clear how many made the final cut.

Owner Paul Dolan told The Associated Press in December the new name will not have any Native American themes. Among the most popular names pushed on social media are the Spiders, Guardians and Avengers.

