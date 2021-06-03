Advertisement

Murder suspects who sparked weeklong S.C. manhunt are now suspects in Tenn. homicide

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson(Chester County Sheriff's Office | Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Murder suspects Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson are now considered suspects in a fifth homicide case, according to officials.

The new case happened on May 17 in Memphis, Tenn. Few details have been released about the killing, but Chester County officials said the murder happened before 2 a.m.

This would have given Terry and Simpson just less than 24 hours to return to Chester, where around 11 p.m. that night a police chase would lead to Simpson’s arrest and spark a week-long manhunt for Terry.

The victim’s name in the Memphis homicide has not been released, nor any details about what may have led to Terry and Simpson being named as suspects.

Already, the pair is charged with murder in four deaths that occurred within days of each other in York, Chester and Missouri.

