Murder suspects who sparked weeklong S.C. manhunt are now suspects in Tenn. homicide

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Murder suspects Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson are now considered suspects in a fifth homicide case, according to officials.

The new case happened on May 17 in Memphis, Tenn. Few details have been released about the killing, but Chester County officials said the murder happened before 2 a.m.

This would have given Terry and Simpson just less than 24 hours to return to Chester, where around 11 p.m. that night a police chase would lead to Simpson’s arrest and spark a week-long manhunt for Terry.

The victim’s name in the Memphis homicide has not been released, nor any details about what may have led to Terry and Simpson being named as suspects.

Already, the pair is charged with murder in four deaths that occurred within days of each other in York, Chester and Missouri.

At 1:59 am, officers responded to a man-down call at Scheibler & Priscilla. One unresponsive male was located in the roadway. The victim did not survive his injures.



Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips on this homicide. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 17, 2021

