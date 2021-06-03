Advertisement

3 S.C. men arrested in Saluda on suspicion of drug violations

Left to right: Charles Wilson of Gilbert, S.C., Oziel Lara of Saluda, S.C., and Jeremiah Booker...
Left to right: Charles Wilson of Gilbert, S.C., Oziel Lara of Saluda, S.C., and Jeremiah Booker of North Augusta, S.C.(Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - Three South Carolina men were arrested on suspicion of possession of different narcotics in the town of Saluda.

Charles Wilson, of Gilbert, was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl at a traffic stop on Wheeler Circle.

Oziel Lara, of Saluda, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, which also stemmed from a traffic stop on Linda Street.

Jeremiah Booker, of North Augusta, was arrested and charged with possession and intent to distribute crack cocaine.

The arrest came after Booker went through a safety checkpoint on Spann Road.

MORE | Shoplifting of cigarettes sparks 2-state chase that ends in Augusta

