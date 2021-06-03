Advertisement

Missing teacher update: Prayers, concerns and hope abound in Washington County

By Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the community prepares for a prayer vigil seeking the safe return of missing teacher Tina Prince, the search for her continues in Washington County.

Officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources this afternoon searched a pond off of Highway 24 West. They didn’t find anything, but it was an area of interest to rule out in the search for Prince, who hasn’t been seen or heard from in nearly a week.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with all aspects of the case, including forensics, interviews, and technical and analytical support. The FBI is aiding in providing technical support.

Local schools Superintendent Dr. Rickey Edmond issued this statement:

“The Washington County School District extends our support to Tina Prince, her family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been impacted by her disappearance. We remain hopeful for her safe return, and pray for comfort for family and loved ones during this time. The Washington County School District will continue collaborating with the local law enforcement agencies heading up this investigation.”

MORE | Friends, authorities express concern for teacher's safety
Authorities focus on the area of a pond in a search for missing teacher Tina Prince on June 3,...
Authorities focus on the area of a pond in a search for missing teacher Tina Prince on June 3, 2021.(WRDW)

Members of the community will gather at 8 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene in Sandersville to pray for Prince.

Prince was having a meal with family and friends on Friday at Puebla’s restaurant in Sandersville when she walked out to take a call and they haven’t seen her since.

On Wednesday, the FBI joined the investigation into the disappearance of Prince. Police also released these photos. This is her in a local convenience store sometime after she left the restaurant:

These images show Tina Pince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
These images show Tina Pince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.(WRDW)

The streets of downtown Sandersville are eerily quiet as the town is shaken by the mystery of what happened to Prince.

“She just vanished,” said Sheriff Joel Cochran.

“To say that she’s in danger. I don’t know that, but we definitely feel like her safety is definitely in jeopardy.”

MORE: | FBI joins search for missing Washington County teacher, now missing 5 days

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Swimming pool
CSRA’s spike in drownings continues, this time claiming a 32-year-old man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta hotel shooting becomes murder-suicide — one of two this week in CSRA
A coroner's van leaves the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Evans on June 1, 2021.
Worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’
We are heading into day 6 in the search for a missing Washington County teacher.
In search for missing Washington County teacher, ‘We definitely feel like her safety is in jeopardy’

Latest News

South Carolina sees spike in violent crime, state authorities ‘extremely concerned’
Visitation privileges will be suspended from Monday until further notice at Richmond County’s...
Florida man jailed over kidnapping, sex trafficking of Augusta child
McLeod
S.C. state senator launches bid against McMaster
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.