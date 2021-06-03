Missing teacher update: Prayers, concerns and hope abound in Washington County

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the community prepares for a prayer vigil seeking the safe return of missing teacher Tina Prince, the search for her continues in Washington County.

Officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources this afternoon searched a pond off of Highway 24 West. They didn’t find anything, but it was an area of interest to rule out in the search for Prince, who hasn’t been seen or heard from in nearly a week.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with all aspects of the case, including forensics, interviews, and technical and analytical support. The FBI is aiding in providing technical support.

Local schools Superintendent Dr. Rickey Edmond issued this statement:

“The Washington County School District extends our support to Tina Prince, her family, and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been impacted by her disappearance. We remain hopeful for her safe return, and pray for comfort for family and loved ones during this time. The Washington County School District will continue collaborating with the local law enforcement agencies heading up this investigation.”

Authorities focus on the area of a pond in a search for missing teacher Tina Prince on June 3, 2021. (WRDW)

Members of the community will gather at 8 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene in Sandersville to pray for Prince.

Prince was having a meal with family and friends on Friday at Puebla’s restaurant in Sandersville when she walked out to take a call and they haven’t seen her since.

On Wednesday, the FBI joined the investigation into the disappearance of Prince. Police also released these photos. This is her in a local convenience store sometime after she left the restaurant:

These images show Tina Pince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished. (WRDW)

The streets of downtown Sandersville are eerily quiet as the town is shaken by the mystery of what happened to Prince.

“She just vanished,” said Sheriff Joel Cochran.

“To say that she’s in danger. I don’t know that, but we definitely feel like her safety is definitely in jeopardy.”

