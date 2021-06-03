Advertisement

Man charged in with secretly recording video of woman at Aiken vacation rental

Rhett Riviere
Rhett Riviere(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - State authorities confirm an Aiken man has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation that alleged he placed cameras to spy on female guests at his rental property.

On Wednesday, Rhett Riviere, 67, was charged with sex/voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films-first offense, according to arrest records.

An arrest warrant by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division states Riviere secretly recorded a female guest while she stayed at his rental property at 115 Third Ave. in downtown Aiken, between May 17-18, 2019.

The recordings were made for “the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any person,” the arrest warrant reads.

READ THE ARREST WARRANT:

Warrant by Jeremy Turnage on Scribd

The incident was described in a lawsuit that names Riviere and Katherine A. Thomas as defendants.

That lawsuit states the plaintiff and her two female friends were recorded while they stayed in a rental property managed by Riviere and Thomas called the “Stirrup Cup Cottage” from May 17-20, 2019.

They were later informed by a SLED agent there were videos of them from their stay. The complaint alleges Riviere set up video surveillance equipment in the home’s bedroom.

Riviere is listed as the defendant in another lawsuit that makes similar allegations.

MORE | In search for missing Washington County teacher, ‘We definitely feel like her safety is in jeopardy’

The lawsuit states that from July 21-22, 2019, a 16-year-old and her 19-year-old female friend rented and stayed at Riviere’s property known as “Sea Horse Ranch” in Aiken.

They were later informed by an agent from the SLED that there were videos of them from their stay. The complaint alleged Riviere set up video surveillance equipment in the home’s bedroom.

Both lawsuits are seeking compensation for damages and are requesting jury trials.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Swimming pool
CSRA’s spike in drownings continues, this time claiming a 32-year-old man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta hotel shooting becomes murder-suicide — one of two this week in CSRA
A coroner's van leaves the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Evans on June 1, 2021.
Worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’
We are heading into day 6 in the search for a missing Washington County teacher.
In search for missing Washington County teacher, ‘We definitely feel like her safety is in jeopardy’

Latest News

South Carolina sees spike in violent crime, state authorities ‘extremely concerned’
Tina Prince
Missing teacher update: Prayers, concerns and hope abound in Washington County
Visitation privileges will be suspended from Monday until further notice at Richmond County’s...
Florida man jailed over kidnapping, sex trafficking of Augusta child
McLeod
S.C. state senator launches bid against McMaster
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.