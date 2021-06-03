Man charged in with secretly recording video of woman at Aiken vacation rental

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - State authorities confirm an Aiken man has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation that alleged he placed cameras to spy on female guests at his rental property.

On Wednesday, Rhett Riviere, 67, was charged with sex/voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films-first offense, according to arrest records.

An arrest warrant by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division states Riviere secretly recorded a female guest while she stayed at his rental property at 115 Third Ave. in downtown Aiken, between May 17-18, 2019.

The recordings were made for “the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any person,” the arrest warrant reads.

READ THE ARREST WARRANT:

Warrant by Jeremy Turnage on Scribd

The incident was described in a lawsuit that names Riviere and Katherine A. Thomas as defendants.

That lawsuit states the plaintiff and her two female friends were recorded while they stayed in a rental property managed by Riviere and Thomas called the “Stirrup Cup Cottage” from May 17-20, 2019.

They were later informed by a SLED agent there were videos of them from their stay. The complaint alleges Riviere set up video surveillance equipment in the home’s bedroom.

Riviere is listed as the defendant in another lawsuit that makes similar allegations.

The lawsuit states that from July 21-22, 2019, a 16-year-old and her 19-year-old female friend rented and stayed at Riviere’s property known as “Sea Horse Ranch” in Aiken.

They were later informed by an agent from the SLED that there were videos of them from their stay. The complaint alleged Riviere set up video surveillance equipment in the home’s bedroom.

Both lawsuits are seeking compensation for damages and are requesting jury trials.

