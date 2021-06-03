Advertisement

Lawsuit filed over All-Star Game being pulled from Atlanta

Truist Park
Truist Park(AP)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Major League Baseball is being sued over its decision to pull the All-star Game out of Atlanta.

The lawsuit argues small businesses had their rights violated by the decision to move the game to Denver.

MLB decided to move the game out of Truist Park in response to the Georgia’s voting law passed earlier this year.

This lawsuit is being filed by a conservative group called Job Creators Network.

MLB and the Braves declined to comment on this lawsuit.

MORE | Officials say ballots safe after alarm at Atlanta elections facility

