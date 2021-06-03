In challenge to McMaster, S.C. Democrat aims to make history

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Democratic state Sen. Mia McLeod on Thursday announced her campaign to challenge incumbent Republican Henry McMaster for governor in 2022.

If she wins, she’ll become the first Black female governor in U.S. history.

You’ll remember Stacy Abrams made a similar attempt in Georgia back in 2018 against current Gov. Brian Kemp.

McLeod cites education and health care as among her chief campaign concerns.

She says McMaster has failed to lead the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

McLeod cites education and health care among her top campaign concerns.

“Gubernatorial election after gubernatorial election, South Carolina Democrats have done the same old things the same old ways and gotten our butts kicked,” McLeod said.

She says her approach to the race will be similar to her approach to her past decade in the State House: helping everyone who needs it.

She said she can win because she knows how to connect with voters from all political backgrounds and walks of life.

But the campaign trail is already busy.

Former Rep. Joe Cunningham is in the middle of a 46 county tour after he announced his candidacy for governor. And activist Gary Votour is also in the race.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.