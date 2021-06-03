Advertisement

In challenge to McMaster, S.C. Democrat aims to make history

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Democratic state Sen. Mia McLeod on Thursday announced her campaign to challenge incumbent Republican Henry McMaster for governor in 2022.

If she wins, she’ll become the first Black female governor in U.S. history.

You’ll remember Stacy Abrams made a similar attempt in Georgia back in 2018 against current Gov. Brian Kemp.

McLeod cites education and health care as among her chief campaign concerns.

She says McMaster has failed to lead the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE | No vaccine lottery included in S.C. budget, but pay hikes for state workers are

McLeod cites education and health care among her top campaign concerns.

“Gubernatorial election after gubernatorial election, South Carolina Democrats have done the same old things the same old ways and gotten our butts kicked,” McLeod said.

She says her approach to the race will be similar to her approach to her past decade in the State House: helping everyone who needs it.

She said she can win because she knows how to connect with voters from all political backgrounds and walks of life.

But the campaign trail is already busy.

Former Rep. Joe Cunningham is in the middle of a 46 county tour after he announced his candidacy for governor. And activist Gary Votour is also in the race.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Swimming pool
CSRA’s spike in drownings continues, this time claiming a 32-year-old man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta hotel shooting becomes murder-suicide — one of two this week in CSRA
A coroner's van leaves the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Evans on June 1, 2021.
Worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’
We are heading into day 6 in the search for a missing Washington County teacher.
In search for missing Washington County teacher, ‘We definitely feel like her safety is in jeopardy’

Latest News

South Carolina sees spike in violent crime, state authorities ‘extremely concerned’
Tina Prince
Missing teacher update: Prayers, concerns and hope abound in Washington County
Visitation privileges will be suspended from Monday until further notice at Richmond County’s...
Florida man jailed over kidnapping, sex trafficking of Augusta child
McLeod
S.C. state senator launches bid against McMaster
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.