How Dominion Energy customers can save money, get assistance

Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Dominion Energy is helping residential electric customers in South Carolina reduce energy consumption and save money this summer through its heating and cooling equipment program.

Eligible customers can receive rebates of up to $750 toward the cost of purchasing and installing new Energy Star-qualified central air conditioning systems, heat pumps and heat pump water heaters.

Savings also apply to improving ductwork in existing residences. All rebates are subject to program terms and conditions.

In 2020, the program provided about 6,500 rebates to approximately 6,000 customers for a total of nearly $2.5 million.

The program provides rebates for eligible energy efficiency upgrades completed by residential electric customers, including:

  • Up to $500 to purchase and install Energy Star-qualified central air conditioners and heat pumps in existing homes.
  • Up to $300 for qualifying ductwork improvements.
  • Up to $750 to install a new Energy Star-certified heat pump water heater.
  • Up to $650 to replace an electric furnace with a new Energy Star-qualified heat pump.

For more information, visit DominionEnergySC.com/MyHVAC.

  • Dominion Energy is connecting renters with additional customer assistance funding through the SC Stay Plus program, a new federally funded program from SC Housing. The program offers up to 12 months of assistance for past due rent and assistance for delinquent utility payments for qualifying individuals and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 39 S.C. counties. Dominion Energy encourages customers to reach out to its customer assistance team online for help with applying for payment plans, payment assistance and in-person help.

