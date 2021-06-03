Advertisement

Georgia sheriff suspended over accusation of civil rights violations

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department is...
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department is Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Georgia's governor on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, suspended Sheriff Hill who is accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his custody by ordering them unnecessarily strapped into restraint chairs and left there for hours. A federal grand jury in April indicted Clayton County Sheriff Hill. The indictment accuses the sheriff of improperly using restraint chairs at the county jail for punishment.((Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department via AP, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has suspended a sheriff accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his custody.

In an executive order Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp said a review commission he appointed last month recommended the suspension. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams was a member of that commission.

A federal grand jury last month indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

The indictment accuses the sheriff of repeatedly ordering detainees to be put in a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and had complied with deputies.

The panel found that the charges in the indictment relate to and directly affect Hill’s ability to do his job in a way that adversely affects the public.

