Florida man jailed over kidnapping, sex trafficking of Augusta child

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Florida man was extradited to Georgia this week after warrants allege he took a 12-year-old girl to an Augusta hotel for sex trafficking.

Caleb Prince, 34, of Palm Beach, was charged with rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, kidnapping and trafficking of person for sexual servitude, according to arrest records.

Arrest warrants for Prince, dated May 20, were sent to authorities in Palm Beach for his arrest.

On the morning of May 14, Prince reportedly picked up the victim from her Augusta home after the two had exchanged inappropriate messages on social media, the arrest warrant states.

Prince took the victim to multiple restaurants to purchase food. He then took the victim to the Red Roof Inn, located at 2176 Gordon Highway, where he sexually assaulted the victim, according to arrest warrants.

On May 16, the child’s mother called the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to the inn, where they discovered security camera footage that showed the suspect with the child, an incident report states. The inn’s management also confirmed the suspect checked into the hotel the morning of May 14 and checked out during the early morning hours of May 15.

The victim was later located on Willis Foreman Road in Hephzibah on May 17.

Prince was booked in the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Wednesday and continues to be held there.

