Day 6 in search for missing Washington County teacher, ‘It’s not like her to just vanish’

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s day six. And still, Tina Prince is nowhere to be found. A pond off the beaten path near Highway 24 in Washington County is the place of interest. And Sandersville is buzzing with conversation.

“What happened that night, you know? I’m trying to put the pieces together,” said Priscilla Puebla. ”What exactly happened? Because it’s not like her to just vanish.”

Priscilla Puebla is Tina’s cousin. She’s also the manager at Puebla’s Mexican restaurant. And she was with Prince Friday night when she went missing.

“We don’t know exactly what’s going on. We don’t know if somebody did something,” she said.

S&T Food is the convenient store where Prince could be seen on surveillance. The cashier told us that she acted normal and bought cigarettes and a cigar. It’s about a half a mile from where she left her car at Walmart.

“This town is very quiet, laid back, and everybody knows everything,” said Puebla.

Puebla says Tina Prince has taught school here for two decades. And was supposed to start teaching summer school next week. But her school hasn’t heard anything from her.

“Ms. Prince is the best teachers ever and I miss her and want her to come home,” said Kelle Grace, a student of Tina Prince.

Kelle Grace’s dad says the little girl has been asking about Prince daily.

“If you know anything, please come forward with it,” she said.

We’re also hearing from the Washington County school district where Tina worked. In a statement, the superintendent says thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by her disappearance. He says they remain hopeful for her safe return and pray for comfort for loved ones and family during this time.

“Ms. Prince is the best teachers ever and I miss her and want her to come home,” said Kelle Grace, a student of Tina Prince. (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.