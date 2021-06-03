Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will stay mild in the upper 60s to near 70 with mostly cloudy skies and isolated shower activity. Patchy dense fog is possible this morning so use extra caution if you have to make an early morning commute. High levels of moisture in the atmosphere out ahead of an approaching cold front will keep our weather pattern unsettled today through the weekend.

We are tracking a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather across the CSRA this afternoon and evening. A few isolated storms could contain some strong winds and heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some locations could stay cooler dependent upon shower/storm coverage. Lows tonight into Friday morning look to stay near 70 once again.

Staying unsettled for the weekend with a chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday afternoons. High temperatures look to stay seasonal in the upper 80s.

A chance for showers and storms this weekend with seasonal highs in the upper 80s. (WRDW)

Rain totals through the weekend currently look to range from .5″ - 1.5″. The weather pattern will remain unsettled into next week with elevated chances for showers and storms sticking around and highs staying seasonal in the upper 80s to near 90. Keep it here for the latest updates.

