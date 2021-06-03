Advertisement

Daily Forecast: The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Elevated rain chances heading into the weekend with higher humidity values as well. Monitoring the chance for isolated strong storms today.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather across the CSRA this evening. A few isolated storms could contain some strong winds and heavy rainfall. Lows tonight into Friday morning look to stay in the upper 60s to near 70° once again.

Severe Outlook
Severe Outlook(WRDW)

Staying unsettled for the weekend with a chance for showers and storms Saturday and Sunday afternoons. High temperatures look to stay seasonal in the upper 80s. It will also be feeling more like summer with more humidity.

Rain totals through the weekend currently look to range from .5″ - 1.5″. The weather pattern will remain unsettled into next week with elevated chances for showers and storms sticking around and highs staying seasonal in the upper 80s to near 90. Keep it here for the latest updates.

