Advertisement

COVID vaccinations drop below 1 million per day

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time since January, the seven-day average pace of vaccinations in the United States fell below one million doses per day on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 808,000 coronavirus vaccines have been administered since Wednesday.

More than 169 million people, which is more than 51% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Just under 137 million Americans, or about 41%, are fully vaccinated.

The pace of vaccinations among children between the ages of 12 and 15 is about 75,000 per day.

Public health experts say even though the rate of COVID-19 infections is falling, it’s still very important to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Prince
Missing teacher update: Prayers, concerns and hope abound in Washington County
We are heading into day 6 in the search for a missing Washington County teacher.
In search for missing Washington County teacher, ‘We definitely feel like her safety is in jeopardy’
These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Visitation privileges will be suspended from Monday until further notice at Richmond County’s...
Florida man jailed over kidnapping, sex trafficking of Augusta child
Rhett Riviere
Man charged in with secretly recording video of woman at Aiken vacation rental

Latest News

Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York,...
Heart reaction probed as possible rare vaccine link in teens
An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
US Marshals: 1 man dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis
US Marshals: 1 man dead during arrest attempt in Minneapolis
Day 6 in search for missing Columbia County teacher, ‘It’s not like her to just vanish’
Family and friends gather for a vigil praying for the safe return of Washington County teacher
It’s been almost a week now. Search efforts in Washington County coming up short for another...
Vigil for missing Washington County teacher