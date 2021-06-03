Wreck causes some traffic snags on I-20 offramp

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash caused some minor traffic problems Thursday morning an offramp from eastbound Interstate 20 near Scott Nixon Memorial Drive.

A News 12 crew saw a big-rig on the offramp at what as a very active scene as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, causing a shutdown of the ramp.

The big-rig was off the scene by 10:55 a.m., leaving a minor backup and a damaged SUV that was towed away shortly before 11.

Traffic then began flowing normally.

