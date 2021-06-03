Background actors needed for local kayaking business

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summertime is the perfect time to get out on the water and go kayaking. A few months back on News 12 we told you about Columbia County’s new Serene 18 Paddle Trail. Here’s your chance to help out four local kayaking businesses filming at the trail.

This group made a video to get the word about the new trail a few months ago. They’re about to film a new one. And they’re looking for some background actors.

If you’re interested email casting@cineloco.com and just send them a selfie, your age, height, and when you’re free to film between June 9 and 11.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.