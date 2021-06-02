Advertisement

Yes. Tokyo Olympics are ‘a go’ despite opposition, pandemic

The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will be vaccinated — and they are expected to remain largely in a bubble at the village and venues.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOKYO (AP) — Will the Tokyo Olympics open despite rising opposition and the pandemic? The answer is almost certainly “yes.”

This is largely because there are billions of dollars at stake for the International Olympic Committee. The Switzerland-based IOC controls the terms of the games in a contract with Japanese organizers. Only it has the right to cancel. Japan has spent at least $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics and will want to save face and have the Tokyo Games open on July 23.  Medical authorities in Japan have largely opposed the Olympics but concerns have been overshadowed by financial and political considerations.

