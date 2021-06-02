Suspect charged with attempted murder in Aiken County officer-involved shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State authorities have charged a man for shooting at Aiken County deputies last month.

Chaney A. Jones, 20, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

On May 25, deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 4000 block of Columbia Highway North in Ridge Spring when they encountered Jones armed with a handgun, according to authorities. During the incident, he reportedly discharged the firearm toward law enforcement.

Jones was shot during the incident and transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

SLED’s investigation into the incident remains active.

Jones is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center.

There were no other reported injuries.

The responding deputies involved in this investigation are:

Lt. Jonathon Clough, who has been employed by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office since April 2001.

Deputy Agnieska Ferrell, who has been employed by the agency since March 2015.

Both deputies were placed on temporary administrative leave.

