Suspect arrested in Augusta aggravated assault; 2 still sought in other incidents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man they’d been searching for in connection with an aggravated assault in Augusta.

Kenneth Lee Brown, 22, was reportedly involved in an incident on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road on Sunday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Brown was said to frequent motels around the Washington Road area, and authorities issued an alert Tuesday for the public to be on the lookout for him.

He was arrested Wednesday and booked into Richmond County jail on four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, according to jail records.

Michael Lockhart (left) and Andre Wooden (right) are each wanted for aggravated assault incidents in Augusta. (Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

Meanwhile, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for two men wanted in other aggravated assaults over the weekend:

Andre Wooden, 32, is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault incident that happened on Sunday on the 2900 block of Thomas Lane. Deputies advise using caution if you see Wooden. They say he is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a 2006 Dodge Charger with Georgia tag RWC7314. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

Deputies are also looking for 30-year-old Michael Lockhart Jr. He is wanted in connection with an incident that happened on Sunday in the 1900 block of Murphy Road. He was last seen drive an older model, red Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood. Deputies say he is known to frequent the area of 1500 block of Heard Avenue and the 2800 block of Joy Road. Lockhart does have warrants on file.

If you have any information or have seen either man, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

