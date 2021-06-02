Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have uncovered photos of a missing Washington County teacher that show her after she vanished from a restaurant where she was eating with her family.

Tina Prince, 46, first went missing Friday night while she was eating dinner at Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant with her family. She left the restaurant to take a phone call and didn’t come back.

Authorities are working to put together the pieces of the first-grade teacher’s disappearance.

These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished. (WRDW)

The surveillance photos show her at a Sandersville convenience store after she left Puebla. She’s wearing the clothes she was wearing when she was last seen.

Authorities also have surveillance images from Walmart.

They reported Sunday that they’d found her car.

Authorities remain concerned for her safety, according to Sheriff Joel Cochran.

Deputies ask anyone who knows anything to call law enforcement officers.

Prince’s disappearance remains a mystery to her family and law enforcement agencies.

At this point, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI are both assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with the case.

Cochran said his staff requested phone and social media records on Sunday and hasn’t seen them yet, which has been a huge roadblock in the investigation.

Prince’s daughter Kenzie told us Prince got up at the restaurant to take a phone call at dinner and never came back in.

A hairstylist who works next door to Puebla says she was in the restaurant when Prince left.

She said there were about 10 people at the table with Prince, who went outside after she finished eating, but then poked her head back in the door and told her daughter she loved her and then left.

The hairstylist — who knows Prince well — said she seemed normal.

Prince was last seen with a male acquaintance and all communication has been cut off by text, phone and social media, according to authorities. Cochran says that’s what’s making this search so difficult, but they won’t stop until they find out exactly what happened.

Prince’s family is “very concerned, as they should be,” Cochran said.

Others in the community are concerned, as well.

They’ll be holding a vigil for Prince at 8 p.m. Thursday at First Church of the Nazarene to pray for her safety.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.