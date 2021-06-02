Advertisement

South Carolina’s Seventh Woods plans to transfer

South Carolina guard Seventh Woods (23) takes a shoot while defended by Tennessee guard/forward...
South Carolina guard Seventh Woods (23) takes a shoot while defended by Tennessee guard/forward Yves Pons (35) during a basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.(Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel )
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Seventh Woods is looking to transfer for his sixth and final college basketball season.

A team spokesperson confirmed Woods’ intention to leave the South Carolina program. Woods was a freshman on North Carolina’s 2017 NCAA championship team. He joined the Gamecocks two years ago. After sitting out a season, Woods played in 18 games this past season and made 13 starts. He averaged 5.4 points a game and was tied for fourth in assists and steals for South Carolina.

Woods sustained a groin injury in the team’s next-to-last game at Kentucky last March.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Swimming pool
CSRA’s spike in drownings continues, this time claiming a 32-year-old man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta hotel shooting becomes murder-suicide — one of two this week in CSRA
A coroner's van leaves the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Evans on June 1, 2021.
Worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Deaths of 2 people didn’t mark deputies’ first visit to Evans home

Latest News

Exercise rider Humberto Gomez, top left, takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22
In this Nov. 19, 2005, file photo, Southern California tail back Reggie Bush walks off the...
Reggie Bush among 1st-timers up for College Hall of Fame
The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
Yes. Tokyo Olympics are ‘a go’ despite opposition, pandemic