South Carolina’s Seventh Woods plans to transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Seventh Woods is looking to transfer for his sixth and final college basketball season.

A team spokesperson confirmed Woods’ intention to leave the South Carolina program. Woods was a freshman on North Carolina’s 2017 NCAA championship team. He joined the Gamecocks two years ago. After sitting out a season, Woods played in 18 games this past season and made 13 starts. He averaged 5.4 points a game and was tied for fourth in assists and steals for South Carolina.

Woods sustained a groin injury in the team’s next-to-last game at Kentucky last March.

