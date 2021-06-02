Advertisement

Shoplifting of cigarettes sparks 2-state chase that ends in Augusta

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A chase started in North Augusta and ended in Augusta after officers pursued a man accused of stealing packs of cigarettes on Wednesday afternoon.

The chase ended around 1:44 p.m. Wednesday near Phillips and Hopkins streets near University Hospital in Augusta, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. Perez Walker, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue lights and siren, according to authorities.

The chase began a few minutes earlier after Walker was identified by a store clerk in North Augusta as having stolen multiple packs of cigarettes. He was in the back seat of a vehicle that fled the scene and was quickly stopped at the Circle K at Clifton and Georgia avenues, according to authorities.

Walker resisted arrest from the backseat, pushing the female driver out of vehicle and driving the Chevrolet Malibu away from the scene toward Georgia, North Augusta authorities reported.

Walker was arrested and placed in custody by Richmond County sheriff’s deputies for North Augusta, according to authorities.

The female occupants in the Malibu were identified and released at the scene without charges.

A North Augusta officer went to a hospital for further medical attention to a leg injury suffered in the incident.

The Malibu was towed from the scene and the roadway was cleared for normal traffic.

