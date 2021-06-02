Shabazz Seafood to be featured on Netflix series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another travel food series is coming to Netflix, and you might spot a familiar restaurant this time.

Shabazz Seafood will be one of the restaurants featured in “Fresh, Fried & Crispy.”

Kalifa Shabazz is the daughter of restaurant owners Yusuf and Estella.

She told us what it was like to grow up in the restaurant industry and how it inspired her to use what she learned in college to help the family business.

“It was great. Got a lot of wisdom, a lot of experience, a lot of business experience just being around and growing up,” Kalifa said.

When she graduated from school, Kalifa set up a website and social media accounts for Shabazz Seafood. She said that online presence is what helped them get noticed by the producers of this new Netflix show. “Fresh, Fried and Crispy” stars a social media personality and food critic known as “Daym Drops”

Kalifa says the producers called last summer and started filming early last fall.

“It was a random phone call during the summer, and my dad, the owner, Mr. Yusuf Shabazz called me and said, ‘Hey, it’s a producer calling. I don’t know what it’s for,’” Kalifa said. “I called him back, and he explained what the show was about. We loved the concept and we went from there. The experience was new. Nothing like we’d ever seen before. Especially a national streaming network coming down to Savannah, to the corner of MLK and Victory Drive. It was a different experience, and so something that we’ll always forever cherish.”

“Fresh, Fried & Crispy” will premiere June 9 on Netflix .

