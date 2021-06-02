Multiple cars struck by gunfire at Aiken County gas station

AIKEN S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies responded Wednesday night to a reported shooting at an Aiken County gas station.

Just after 7 p.m., the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office received a call about gunshots at the Lucky 7 gas station on the corner of Hampton Avenue Northwest and Terry Drive.

No injuries have been reported but a couple cars were struck by gunfire, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

No details on suspects have been announced as deputies are early into investigating the crime scene.

