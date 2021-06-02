Advertisement

Reggie Bush among 1st-timers up for College Hall of Fame

In this Nov. 19, 2005, file photo, Southern California tail back Reggie Bush walks off the...
In this Nov. 19, 2005, file photo, Southern California tail back Reggie Bush walks off the field holding the game ball after the Trojans defeated Fresno State, 50-42, at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The former star running back had been prohibited from interacting in an official capacity with the school he played for from 2003-05 since NCAA sanctions handed down in 2010. Bush and USC were penalized for him and his family receiving impermissible benefits while he was still in school. USC President Carol Folt wrote in a letter to Bush on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, that he could now “be afforded the privileges and courtesies extended to all Trojan football alums.”(AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)(Kevork Djansezian)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(AP) - Former Southern California star Reggie Bush, who had his Heisman Trophy victory in 2005 vacated for committing NCAA violations, is among the players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The National Football Foundation on Wednesday announced the players eligible for election into the Atlanta-based hall, and 26 of the 78 FBS players will be debuting on the ballot. Other first-timers included quarterbacks Andrew Luck of Stanford and Kellen Moore of Boise State, Penn State star linebackers LaVar Arrington and Paul Posluszny and former California running back Marshawn Lynch.

