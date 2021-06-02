Reggie Bush among 1st-timers up for College Hall of Fame

(AP) - Former Southern California star Reggie Bush, who had his Heisman Trophy victory in 2005 vacated for committing NCAA violations, is among the players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The National Football Foundation on Wednesday announced the players eligible for election into the Atlanta-based hall, and 26 of the 78 FBS players will be debuting on the ballot. Other first-timers included quarterbacks Andrew Luck of Stanford and Kellen Moore of Boise State, Penn State star linebackers LaVar Arrington and Paul Posluszny and former California running back Marshawn Lynch.

