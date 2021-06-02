Advertisement

Oyster harvesting in Georgia to close for the summer

Skidaway Oyster hatchery helps preserve Georgia’s Coast
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Recreational and commercial harvesting of oysters in Georgia is set to end Tuesday and remain closed until the fall.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the closure. The agency says the closure is in line with its plan to control a naturally occurring bacteria found in filter-feeding shellfish.

The bacteria known as Vp occurs in greater concentrations when coastal waters are warm. Officials say the bacteria can cause an illness that includes vomiting, abdominal cramping, diarrhea, and chills.

People will still be allowed to harvest clams in approved shellfish harvesting areas. Oyster harvesting is set to reopen on Oct. 1.

