One-on-one with Sheriff Richard Roundtree addressing local investigator’s DUI arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up with the Richmond County sheriff’s office after an investigator was arrested for DUI over the holiday weekend.

Investigator Michael McDonald was pulled over in North Carolina for going more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit. He’s currently on administrative leave after withdrawing his resignation.

It’s far from the first time we’ve seen a Richmond County deputy charged with a crime.

Sheriff Roundtree says he hasn’t even seen the case and is not involved in the investigation. Right now it’s going through an internal affairs investigation right now with the sheriff’s office. We spoke with him about how this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this.

In November of 2018 over the course of four weeks, five Richmond County Deputies were arrested for drinking and driving, stealing and domestic violence. Those issues were addressed.

“The sheriff is even considering a zero-tolerance policy some counties have it so the deputies can’t drink at any public establishment,” said Chief Deputy Clayton.

From that interview to now 11 Richmond County deputies have been charged with a crime. Ranging from DUI and public indecency to rape.

Fast forward two and a half years later now another deputy was arrested for DUI over the holiday weekend.

So you don’t have a zero-tolerance policy with things like that DUI or substance abuse?

“Nope,” said Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

We asked Sheriff Roundtree about the investigation into investigator Michael McDonald.

“Internal Affairs investigation is going on right now which is fair to every individual in my agency who are accused of a violation or a crime,” he said.

And Sheriff Roundtree says this case hasn’t even hit his desk yet.

“In this case, once those facts are presented to me, once I get all the paperwork, once I get the recommendation of my senior staff I will ultimately make a decision on what direction I want to go,” he said.

He says mental health is a big factor and says he’s seen stress increase over the last three-to-four years. That’s why Richmond County became the first sheriff’s office in our area to have a mental health professional on their staff to help these issues.

“That’s why we make it mandatory for every person of this agency to meet with this person whether you think you need help or not,” he said.

Back in November of 2018 Chief Deputy Clayton told us second chances for things like this may be a thing of the past. But now Sheriff Roundtree says working with these deputies to right their wrongs is the way these situations will be handled.

“As an agency head, you are always disappointed when your deputies make unhealthy or unwise decisions absolutely. But it’s the same as a parent with their children. You’re always upset when your children don’t make the best decisions, but do you give up on them? No. You encourage them and hopefully, that mistake is not so far gone that they can grow and recover and they can learn from it,” he said.

Sheriff Roundtree continued and said that law enforcement is put in the spotlight by the public but they have to look at them as human beings that are flawed.

There was no update on how long the investigation is expected to take.

