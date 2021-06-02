Oil found on shore near Golden Ray wreckage off Georgia coast

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Environmental response crews say they found some oil on the shore near the St. Simons Lighthouse Tuesday.

The response team is able to use special equipment to get rid of the oil. They have deployed a white sorbent boom near Clam Creek to absorb any oil floating on the water’s surface. Sorbent boom is hydrophobic and can absorb any oil material floating on the water’s surface.

There is a 24-hour on-water response team in place to watch and respond to any possible oil spills.

Natural resource advisers are checking the area for any impacts on wildlife.

Safety personnel continues air monitoring in the community using mobile air monitoring equipment. Incident Response says community air quality analysis and water sample analysis continue to confirm no exceedances of air and water quality standards.

In mid-May, remnants of the wrecked Golden Ray cargo ship caught fire off the Georgia Coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency responders spent a night spraying seawater onto the Golden Ray wreck even after the fire was out.

After assessing the damage, salvage crews resumed demolition of the overturned ship.

