Advertisement

Officials say ballots safe after alarm at Atlanta elections facility

(WALB (custom credit) | Source: WALB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say an alarm linked to a motion sensor inside a warehouse in Atlanta where ballots from last year’s election are stored went off over the weekend but the ballots remained secure.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said his office is investigating what triggered the motion sensor on the second floor of the elections warehouse.

Answering questions from reporters during a news conference Tuesday, Labat said he “absolutely would” call it a false alarm.

The sheriff said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Deaths of 2 people didn’t mark deputies’ first visit to Evans home
Tina Prince
Washington County first-grade teacher has been missing for days
Nicole Fannon
Authorities locate 36-year-old Augusta woman who was missing
A coroner's van leaves the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Evans on June 1, 2021.
Worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’
Swimming pool
CSRA’s spike in drownings continues, this time claiming a 32-year-old man

Latest News

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Shoplifting of cigarettes sparks 2-state chase that ends in Augusta
These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Golden Harvest
Golden Harvest to mark milestone with mobile market this weekend
Man killed in collision with semi
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.