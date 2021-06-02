New mandatory training is ahead for Ga. 17-year-old drivers

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting July 1, all 17-year-olds in Georgia must complete additional training in order to get their driver’s license.

During the most recent legislative session, House Bill 466 passed. It makes Joshua’s Law driver training mandatory for 17-year-olds.

Joshua’s Law training consists of 30 hours of classroom or online instruction and six hours of on-the-road training. Currently, teens waiting until age 17 to test for their first license, are exempt from the training.

But starting in July, anyone under the age of 18 will not be issued their initial Class D license without completing this required training.

There are plenty of options and costs that parents and teens can use to do the training. You can try the online class paired with the parent-taught road training.

All options can be found on the Department of Driver Services website. The Alcohol and Drug Awareness Program is taught in most high schools and is also available online.

For complete teen driver training information including a practice knowledge test, visit the DDS website.

Also in the news ...

One of the most popular state benefits for Georgia veterans is not having to pay for their driver’s license or identification card. Beginning July 1, more of them will eligible for free credentials from the Georgia Department of Driver Services. Now all veterans who are Georgia residents, who actively served and were released with any discharge, other than dishonorable, will be eligible.

