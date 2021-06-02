Advertisement

Nationals overcome Strasburg’s early exit, beat Braves 11-6

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto each hit a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals overcame Stephen Strasburg’s early exit to beat the Atlanta Braves 11-6.

Soto had three hits, drove in four runs and scored four times. Washington finished with 14 hits. The Nationals snapped their five-game losing streak even though Strasburg lasted only 1 1/3 innings. The right-hander left the game after William Contreras’ liner hit his left arm near his glove. Strasburg’s glove appeared to absorb at least some of the blow.

The Nationals provided no immediate update on the status of Strasburg, who allowed one run on one hit and two walks.

