Advertisement

Augusta hotel shooting becomes murder-suicide — one of two this week in CSRA

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday’s fatal shooting of a woman at an Augusta hotel was a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Wednesday that the name of the victim who was shot at the Wood Spring Suites on Riverwatch Parkway was Nancy Sigrit Thompson, 33, from North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

MORE | Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished

She was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:07 p.m.

Her husband, Andrew Thompson, 35, died Wednesday at Augusta University Medical center at 12:15 p.m. from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Bowen said.

He was transported from the hotel after shooting his wife and then himself.

The case was one of two local murder-suicides this week.

On Tuesday, the bodies of Olivia Ford, 27, and Kerry White, 31, were found at 542 Pheasant Run Drive in Evans. Deputies say White shot Ford before killing himself.

MORE | Neighbors' worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Swimming pool
CSRA’s spike in drownings continues, this time claiming a 32-year-old man
A coroner's van leaves the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Evans on June 1, 2021.
Worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Deaths of 2 people didn’t mark deputies’ first visit to Evans home

Latest News

DHEC is bringing COVID-19 vaccines to people’s homes
Vaccines now available for homebound citizens in every S.C. county
We are heading into day 6 in the search for a missing Washington County teacher.
In search for missing Washington County teacher, ‘We definitely feel like her safety is in jeopardy’
We are heading into day 6 in the search for a missing Washington County teacher. Tina rice was...
Mysterious disappearance of first grade teacher
Despite openings, recent grads trying to wait for jobs related to their degree
We’re seeing the next step in bringing a veteran cemetery to Augusta. Today city leaders and...
One step closer to bringing a veteran cemetery to Augusta