Augusta hotel shooting becomes murder-suicide — one of two this week in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday’s fatal shooting of a woman at an Augusta hotel was a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Wednesday that the name of the victim who was shot at the Wood Spring Suites on Riverwatch Parkway was Nancy Sigrit Thompson, 33, from North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

She was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:07 p.m.

Her husband, Andrew Thompson, 35, died Wednesday at Augusta University Medical center at 12:15 p.m. from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Bowen said.

He was transported from the hotel after shooting his wife and then himself.

The case was one of two local murder-suicides this week.

On Tuesday, the bodies of Olivia Ford, 27, and Kerry White, 31, were found at 542 Pheasant Run Drive in Evans . Deputies say White shot Ford before killing himself.

