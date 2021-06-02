Advertisement

Minor accidents along I-20 causing traffic build up on state border

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two minor accidents along I-20 are causing some traffic build up at the Georgia-South Carolina border.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting two minor collisions in the North Augusta area that are contributing to slow driving conditions.

One accident is reported in the I-20 westbound lane just before mile marker 1. Highway Patrol is reporting minor injuries.

The other is creating stationary traffic on I-20 westbound from US-25 to Exit 5. Minor injuries are also being reported.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Swimming pool
CSRA’s spike in drownings continues, this time claiming a 32-year-old man
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Augusta hotel shooting becomes murder-suicide — one of two this week in CSRA
A coroner's van leaves the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Evans on June 1, 2021.
Worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Deaths of 2 people didn’t mark deputies’ first visit to Evans home

Latest News

DHEC is bringing COVID-19 vaccines to people’s homes
Vaccines now available for homebound citizens in every S.C. county
We are heading into day 6 in the search for a missing Washington County teacher.
In search for missing Washington County teacher, ‘We definitely feel like her safety is in jeopardy’
We are heading into day 6 in the search for a missing Washington County teacher. Tina rice was...
Mysterious disappearance of first grade teacher
Despite openings, recent grads trying to wait for jobs related to their degree
We’re seeing the next step in bringing a veteran cemetery to Augusta. Today city leaders and...
One step closer to bringing a veteran cemetery to Augusta