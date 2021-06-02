Minor accidents along I-20 causing traffic build up on state border

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two minor accidents along I-20 are causing some traffic build up at the Georgia-South Carolina border.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting two minor collisions in the North Augusta area that are contributing to slow driving conditions.

One accident is reported in the I-20 westbound lane just before mile marker 1. Highway Patrol is reporting minor injuries.

The other is creating stationary traffic on I-20 westbound from US-25 to Exit 5. Minor injuries are also being reported.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.