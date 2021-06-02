Advertisement

Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years

Exercise rider Humberto Gomez, top left, takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant...
Exercise rider Humberto Gomez, top left, takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit to the track for a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for two years by Churchill Downs after an additional drug test of Medina Spirit confirmed the presence of the steroid betamethasone in the Kentucky Derby winner’s system.

Disqualification of Medina Spirit could be next. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is still completing its investigation before making that ruling. But Baffert won’t be able to enter any horses in the Kentucky Derby or other races at the storied Louisville track through the spring of 2023. Churchill Downs says it reserves the right to extend Baffert’s suspension if he has any other violations in other states.

Baffert has had five in the past 13 months.

