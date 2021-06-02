Man pleads guilty to lesser charge for 2018 elder neglect case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man entered into a guilty plea agreement today stemming from a 2018 elder neglect case.

In March 2018, John Henry Ray, Jr. was the caretaker of his 78-year-old disabled mother in their home on Ridge Road.

He was charged with neglect of an elderly person after an employee from the Family Medicine Associates of Augusta filed an adult protective services report that stated the elderly victim lived in deplorable conditions.

The employee reported that the victim was always covered in feces and urine when she visited the medical facility and that multiple animals resided in the home and defecate inside.

Since Ray’s arrest, state prosecutors said an extensive investigation was conducted and they determined the victim’s care was not deplorable as the report made it seem.

“The family is in support of the defendant and from all accounts he has taken as good of care of his mother as he could,” the prosecution said at Wednesday’s hearing. “They did have a lot of pets. There were several issues with her and her health that caused some of the issues that elderly services saw that day.”

Prosecutors further stated that the victim passed away in 2019 from conditions not related to the case.

Ray pleaded guilty to impeding an investigation of elderly abuse, a misdemeanor charge.

Judge J. Wade Padgett sentenced Ray to 12 months of probation.

