Advertisement

Man killed in collision with semi

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died after a collision with a semi-truck.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Highway 69 and South Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police’s preliminary report, a semi was traveling south on Highway 69 when a Nissan SUV, driven by Nicholas B. Warner, attempted to cross the highway at South Vaughn Street.

ASP noted Warner, 23, of Batesville failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi. The semi hit Warner’s SUV on the right side, causing it to overturn.

The report noted that it was raining at the time of the crash.

Editor’s Note: Arkansas State Police originally identified Warner as the driver of the semi-truck. They have since corrected their crash report to reflect that Warner was driving the Nissan SUV.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Deaths of 2 people didn’t mark deputies’ first visit to Evans home
Tina Prince
Washington County first-grade teacher has been missing for days
Nicole Fannon
Authorities locate 36-year-old Augusta woman who was missing
A coroner's van leaves the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Evans on June 1, 2021.
Worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’
Swimming pool
CSRA’s spike in drownings continues, this time claiming a 32-year-old man

Latest News

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Shoplifting of cigarettes sparks 2-state chase that ends in Augusta
These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Golden Harvest
Golden Harvest to mark milestone with mobile market this weekend
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.