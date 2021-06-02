‘I just love to see smiles’: Artist uplifts local communities during pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bruce Milheim has been singing from as early as 10 years old and even at age 64, he’s still got it. Now he’s using his voice and his guitar to make a difference in his community.

For him, there’s a meaning behind each tune.

“It’s something that I know was a god-given talent,” he said. “The songs touch me.”

A special touch he wanted others to feel when they hear the melody

“My true talent is with the voice and to get people out of themselves,” Milheim said. “I just love to see smiles. We go to nursing homes. We go to barbecue places. ... We played in Edgefield, we played in Aiken, McCormick.”

He says that’s when he started going out to different places using his gift to lift spirits. And when the pandemic began, it put a hold on his routine but not his mission.

He then started making virtual videos gaining an even bigger audience warming even more hearts.

“I just really get into it and I love to see the feedback from the audience. I think people just want something real,” Milheim said. “People want to hear a story they want to hear the words.”

“I get a lot of feedback from people who say, ‘Hey man, that song means so much to me, here’s why.’”

He says it’s the passion and the people that keeps him going and he hopes to create a genuine connection from his music to the real world.

“They want someone they can actually relate to,” Milheim said.

He has also made songs related to the pandemic during the shutdown. He says his purpose was to shine a light even in some of the darkest moments.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.