Advertisement

Historically Black Bamberg County technical college offers free tuition

Denmark Technical College
Denmark Technical College
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENMARK, S.C. (AP) — A technical college in rural South Carolina is offering free tuition for the first 500 students who enroll for the fall 2021 semester.

Denmark Technical College says a new scholarship program will give $2,813 in tuition credit.

The college in Bamberg County says it wants to take away financial barriers for prospective students after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offer is good for new and returning students.

Denmark Technical College is South Carolina’s only historically Black technical college and its enrollment has fallen from about 1,400 a decade ago to about 350 students now.

MORE | Artist uplifts local communities during pandemic

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Deaths of 2 people didn’t mark deputies’ first visit to Evans home
Tina Prince
Washington County first-grade teacher has been missing for days
Nicole Fannon
Authorities locate 36-year-old Augusta woman who was missing
A coroner's van leaves the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Evans on June 1, 2021.
Worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’
Swimming pool
CSRA’s spike in drownings continues, this time claiming a 32-year-old man

Latest News

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Shoplifting of cigarettes sparks 2-state chase that ends in Augusta
These images show Tina Prince at a Sandersville convenience store — after she vanished.
Pics show where Washington County teacher went after she vanished
Golden Harvest
Golden Harvest to mark milestone with mobile market this weekend
Man killed in collision with semi
WRDW News at 4 p.m.
WRDW News at 4 p.m.