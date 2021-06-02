Historically Black Bamberg County technical college offers free tuition

DENMARK, S.C. (AP) — A technical college in rural South Carolina is offering free tuition for the first 500 students who enroll for the fall 2021 semester.

Denmark Technical College says a new scholarship program will give $2,813 in tuition credit.

The college in Bamberg County says it wants to take away financial barriers for prospective students after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The offer is good for new and returning students.

Denmark Technical College is South Carolina’s only historically Black technical college and its enrollment has fallen from about 1,400 a decade ago to about 350 students now.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.