Golden Harvest to mark milestone with mobile market this weekend

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This Saturday, Golden Harvest Food Bank will be holding its 200th contactless mobile market since the start of the pandemic.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Burke County Head Start, 518 College St. in Waynesboro.

In addition to picking up free food during the no-contact, drive-thru distribution, visitors will have a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccination as part of an ongoing partnership between the food bank and Augusta University Health.

The food bank is still seeing an increased need for food due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus in Georgia and South Carolina.

“Fifteen months ago, when we started loading boxes of food into cars, we began to gain a stronger understanding of what food insecurity truly looks like,” said Golden Harvest Executive Director Amy Breitmann. “It’s not only the homeless or impoverished who need access to healthy food, but thousands of families, veterans, and seniors who are struggling to make ends meet.”

The numbers tell the story:

Golden Harvest has provided more than 15.2 million meals across its 25-county service area since the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the CSRA.

Golden Harvest has been distributing 22 percent more food and has served 23 percent more families since COVID-19 cases began appearing in the CSRA.

Golden Harvest’s mobile markets have put 3.7 million pounds of food into the hands of local families in need, a 195 percent increase over last year.

Also in the news

As part of the partnership between Golden Harvest and AU Health, vaccinations will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 9 at The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, 702 Fenwick St. in downtown Augusta. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available, as will second doses of the Moderna vaccine.

