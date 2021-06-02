Advertisement

FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Court records show an FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Agent Eduardo Valdivia made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia was released on personal recognizance. Prosecutors didn’t object.

Lawyer Robert Bonsib tells The Associated Press that his client has served the community for the past decade and was confronted on the morning of the shooting by a man who threatened his safety.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Deaths of 2 people didn’t mark deputies’ first visit to Evans home
Tina Prince
Washington County first-grade teacher has been missing for days
Nicole Fannon
Authorities locate 36-year-old Augusta woman who was missing
A coroner's van leaves the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Evans on June 1, 2021.
Worries linger after Evans murder-suicide: ‘It sent chills through my body’
Swimming pool
CSRA’s spike in drownings continues, this time claiming a 32-year-old man

Latest News

In this May 12, 2020 photo, the company logo sign sits at the entrance to the JBS Australia...
Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled Israel for 12 years.
Netanyahu’s opponents race deadline on unity government
Hackers target meat supply company
A rival anti-Netanyahu coalition races to form a government ahead of Wednesday's deadline.
Israel opposition fighting for government control
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Shoplifting of cigarettes sparks 2-state chase that ends in Augusta