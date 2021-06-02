Diablo’s holding fundraiser today for cancer-stricken North Augusta officer

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The community continues to come together to show support for a North Augusta public officer who’s fighting for his life against an unexpected illness.

Sgt. Andy Cook has been fighting cancer, and Your Pie Pizza on Georgia Avenue in downtown North Augusta recently raised money for his family and his recovery. Lines were out the door.

Now Diablo’s in North Augusta is having a similar fundraiser today and Saturday.

“We will donate 20 percent of all sales to help his family cover medical and unexpected cost,” Diablo’s said in a message posted on Facebook by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. “Sgt. Andy Cook has given so much to the North Augusta community and we are honored to be able to do a small part in showing our appreciation for the ones who keep us safe.”

Cook has been with the agency since 2000.

He started out as a firefighter and always has been helpful to the community and a good person, said Lt. Junior Johnson from North Augusta Public Safety.

